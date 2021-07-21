Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 837,648 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 5.0% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 5.92% of CDW worth $1,375,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $177.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.