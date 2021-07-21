Select Equity Group L.P. Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,605 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 2.56% of Builders FirstSource worth $246,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $23,764,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. 101,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,713. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

