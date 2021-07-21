Select Equity Group L.P. Cuts Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446,231 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up about 1.6% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 9.78% of Everbridge worth $446,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

