Select Equity Group L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390,944 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 6.03% of Meredith worth $82,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,952. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. increased their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

