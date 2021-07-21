Select Equity Group L.P. Decreases Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,357 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 3.40% of Shake Shack worth $161,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shake Shack by 82.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of SHAK traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,271. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

