Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 421.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Equinix worth $64,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $15.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $817.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,951. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $785.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock worth $14,799,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

