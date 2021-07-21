Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for 3.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 7.00% of GoDaddy worth $913,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. 10,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

