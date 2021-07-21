Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.68% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $160,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,333 shares of company stock worth $18,885,070. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 5,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

