Select Equity Group L.P. Has $113.77 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 209,221 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.20% of Illumina worth $113,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.20. 4,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $4,488,971 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

