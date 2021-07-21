Select Equity Group L.P. Has $206.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,320 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.86% of Fortive worth $206,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. 20,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,287 shares of company stock worth $103,485,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

