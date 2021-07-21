Select Equity Group L.P. Has $52.06 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 3.38% of Griffon worth $52,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

