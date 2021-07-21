Select Equity Group L.P. Has $650.68 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,167 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 2.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 3.87% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $650,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE:J traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,430. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

