Select Equity Group L.P. Has $66.21 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,732 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $66,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $663.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,866. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $675.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $596.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.