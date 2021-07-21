Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.83% of Mohawk Industries worth $111,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.