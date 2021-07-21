Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.57% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $173,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,807,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,788,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,316,614 shares of company stock worth $108,431,532. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.