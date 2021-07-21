Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $142.07 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,858,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,070,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 2.91% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. 80,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,355. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,759 shares of company stock worth $3,167,068. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

