Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $81.19 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,043,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,188,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

