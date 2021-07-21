Select Equity Group L.P. Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.48% of Bio-Techne worth $71,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $37,066,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $201,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 77,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,649,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.23. 1,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $469.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold a total of 53,258 shares of company stock worth $18,941,990 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

