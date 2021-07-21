Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $154.89 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,021,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,892,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.79% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 360,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. 28,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.11.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

