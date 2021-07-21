Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $54.40 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 655,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,404,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Cognex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,216. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

