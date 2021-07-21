Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $59.54 Million Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,114,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,541,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 2.63% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,904,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 40,691 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $1,179,225.18. Insiders sold 3,751,503 shares of company stock valued at $44,726,599 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 6,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,878. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. On average, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.