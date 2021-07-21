Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 373,392 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 4.56% of SS&C Technologies worth $814,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 34,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,618. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

