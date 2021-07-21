Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 762,859 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises about 1.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 2.27% of TransUnion worth $391,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after buying an additional 613,085 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,110,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,919,000 after buying an additional 235,338 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $115.24. 5,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

