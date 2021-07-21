Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 840,666 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 2.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 5.23% of Brown & Brown worth $673,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 23,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

