Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,528,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.24% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,710,000 after acquiring an additional 894,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 10,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

