Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2,629.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,058. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,486.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $159,014,746 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

