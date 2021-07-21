Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 3.47% of Accolade worth $92,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

