Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 4.90% of Sensata Technologies worth $449,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,908,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

