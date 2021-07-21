Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 110,517 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,408,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,517 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 1.78% of Paychex worth $628,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $110.39. 55,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

