Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 45,922 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,922 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.15% of Autodesk worth $93,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

