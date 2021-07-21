Select Equity Group L.P. Takes $78.95 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,945,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.33. 12,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,199. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

