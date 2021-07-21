Select Equity Group L.P. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 654,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,218,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. 19,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,367. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.