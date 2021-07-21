Select Equity Group L.P. Trims Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,796,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749,469 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers comprises 1.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 12.98% of Signet Jewelers worth $394,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 81,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. 16,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In related news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

