Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGI opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

