SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,240 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of SelectQuote worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SelectQuote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SelectQuote by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

