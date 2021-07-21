Selfkey Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $28.19 million and $8.60 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00799382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

