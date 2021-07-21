Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.