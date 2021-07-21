Semux Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 70.2% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $61,192.44 and approximately $371.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007465 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

