Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0009 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $184,689.05 and approximately $11,555.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.91 or 0.00789261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

