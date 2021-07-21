Sentivate 1-Day Volume Tops $158,258.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $158,258.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

