Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $134.56 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Serum has a market capitalization of $134.56 million and approximately $55.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00008451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.