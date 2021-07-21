Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $8,050,967.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

