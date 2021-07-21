ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $565.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $414.60 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.72.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

