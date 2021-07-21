ServiceSource International (SREV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 663,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $8,093,528.80. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 138,410 shares of company stock worth $172,666. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceSource International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceSource International worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

