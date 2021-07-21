Sessia 1-Day Volume Hits $61,230.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $395,543.28 and $61,230.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

