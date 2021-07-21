Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0447

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Sessia has a market cap of $405,425.19 and approximately $62,394.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

