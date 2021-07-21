Shard Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $7,122.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

