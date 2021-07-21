Shard Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $6,619.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

