Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

