SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $107,849.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,917.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.29 or 0.06141645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.01335325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00363058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.00612177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00382678 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00288776 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD Coin Trading

